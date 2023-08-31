HamberMenu
Nibbling on nuggets from India’s literary and culinary landscape

Zac O’Yeah and Samar Halarnkar delved into Zac’s newest book ‘Digesting India’ at Blossom Book House on Church Street recently

August 31, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Swathi Nair
Swathi Nair
Digesting India launch event

Digesting India launch event | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A literary rendezvous unfolded at Blossom Book House, where Swedish author Zac O’Yeah and culinary columnist Samar Halarnkar delved into the heart of Digesting India, Zac’s latest book. The event was marked by a captivating conversation that intertwined cultures, culinary experiences and literary explorations.

The pages of Digesting India came alive as Zac, a seasoned traveller with a three-decade-long love affair with India, shared his journey of flavours and stories. Blending memoir with travelogue and historical insights, the book paints a vibrant scene of India’s diverse culinary landscape.

Cover page of Digesting India book

Cover page of Digesting India book | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Zac, who shuttles between his residences in Bengaluru and Coorg, expressed his fondness for Bengaluru, saying, “I enjoy Bengaluru. I can grab a book from Blossoms and easily head to Koshy’s for a quiet meal.”

Recalling a journey to Bengaluru, Zac reminisced about a lively debate aboard a train, on the nuanced distinction between a pub and a bar. “In those days, Brigade Road was peppered with numerous pubs such as Pecos and Plan B. While times have evolved, Pecos remains a nostalgic beacon; it’s a place I still frequent,” Zac remarked.

Commencing from his Bengaluru base, O’Yeah raised a toast to Dewar’s, the iconic bar in Bamboo Bazaar, inviting attendees to relive the nostalgia of a bygone era. The trail led to the footsteps of legendary author R. Narayan, unveiling the eateries that could have been the inspiration behind the fictional town of Malgudi.

His book blends memoir and travelogue with history, literature, and fun. The book features eight essays that take readers on a fast-paced tour of India’s food and drinks.

(left) Zac O’Yeah at a book launch event

(left) Zac O’Yeah at a book launch event | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

During his travels, books by RK Narayan were Zac’s companions. Zac recounted a time he flew to India in the late 90s to interview Narayan, who had suggested a meeting in Chennai whenever Zac was in the city.

“I went to Chennai and called him. He said, ‘No, I don’t give interviews.’ He asked about my breakfast, and I replied, ‘You know, dosa, idli, sambar.’ He was surprised and said, ‘You eat South Indian food?’ Then he said, ‘Come and meet me.’”

It was only after realising that Zac was staying in a modest local motel, enjoying a simple dosa for breakfast, that the literary luminary extended an invitation. Zac shares, “Even then, he said, ‘Let’s just have a conversation, not an interview where you ask prepared questions and I respond. Let’s just talk, have a chat, like normal humans.’”

During their exchange, Narayan told Zac, “It’s good that you eat dosa here in India because, in Sweden, you won’t get the right fermentation.”

Reflecting on a chat at Narayan’s Chennai home, Zac said, “He asked me, ‘Why do you even want to meet me?’ I said, ‘Suppose you like the writings of Chekhov or Shakespeare, wouldn’t you want to meet them too?’ Narayan responded, ‘Just because you like somebody’s writings, there’s no guarantee that they are nice people.’”

“I was left speechless for a bit, as I was in the company of one of the greatest living writers on earth, but that’s how he was and that’s what made him great,” added Zac.

