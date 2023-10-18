Navratri 2023: Top 5 Navratri vrat thalis in Bengaluru

October 18, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:18 am IST

Navratri is a nine-night festival that honours the divine feminine energy, particularly the goddess Durga. Observed by Hindus across the country, this festival is marked by fasting, worship and garba dancing at night. Navratri typically falls in the autumn months and is usually in October, with its exact dates varying each year. This year, Navratri is being celebrated from October 15 to 24. It’s a time when many people choose to observe vrat (fasting) as an expression of their devotion.

However, amidst the spiritual rhythms and cultural celebrations, a key aspect of Navratri is the feast. The fasting, or vrat, during Navratri, is not just about deprivation but about choosing a diet that aligns with the spirit of the festival. Fasting-approved ingredients such as samai, pumpkin, makhana, paneer, and sabudana come to the forefront during this period.

Struggling to find the right vrat ingredients or failing to make that perfect puri with singhade ka aata? If you’re in Bengaluru, you’re in luck. Restaurants in the city are now offering Navratri vrat thalis throughout the festive season. These are specially prepared meals that follow Navratri fasting rules, making it easier for you to enjoy a Navratri feast without the hassle. These thalis include unique ingredients and fasting-approved items, often with flavours inspired by local traditions and temples.

Here’s a look at some of the best places in Bengaluru to find these Navratri vrat thalis:

Purani Dilli By Anand Sweets

This restaurant offers a Navratri vrat thali made with fasting-approved ingredients, including samai, pumpkin, makhana, paneer, and sabudana. The thali is seasoned with pink salt and features dishes such as Kuttu Atta Ki Puri, Samak Chawal, Shahi Paneer Sabzi, Pumpkin Sabzi, Aarbi Aachar, Makhana Kheer, salad, Dry Aloo Chips and raita. Customers can also opt for individual vrat dishes if they prefer a lighter meal. Some of the vrat favourites on the menu include Adraki Paneer Tikka and chaats such as Tava Aloo Chaat, Sabudana Aloo Tikki Chaat, and Singhara Papdi Chaat. The vrat thali is available at their Whitefield and Sarjapur locations. For bookings, call +91 93531 42319/+91 93531 39813.

When: October 15-24 Cost: ₹350 plus taxes

Ssaffron

The restaurant at Shangri-La, Bengaluru is hosting a Navratri festive thali with an all-vegetarian menu. The meal commences with Shakarkand Aur Anar Ki Chaat and Phaldari salad, followed by crispy Sabudana Vada and Chef Pankaj’s creation, Kache Kele Ki Tikki. The vrat-friendly thali also includes dishes such as Makhane Kaju Ki Sabzi, Dahi Aaloo, Khatta Meetha Kaddu, and Dabi Sukhi Arbi, served alongside staples such as Sabudana Khichdi and Singhade Ki Poori. To satisfy sweet cravings, diners can try Samvat Chawal Kheer and Coconut Laddoos. For bookings, call +91 80 4512 6100.

When: October 15-23 Cost: ₹1,600 plus taxes

Lapis

The all-day dining restaurant at The Oberoi, Bengaluru, presents a Navratri vrat feast that draws inspiration from the diverse culinary offerings found in India’s temples. These dishes are traditionally offered to deities before being served to devotees following worship rituals.

The menu, called Prashadam Uphar, features dishes from various temples across India. Highlights include Gathiya aur boondi from Jalaram temple in Virpur, Dalma from Jagannath Puri temple, Sarson ka raita from Dev Bhoomi in Uttarakhand, Krishna kadi from Brajbhoomi in Uttar Pradesh, khatte meethe seetaphal from Krishna Vatika in Uttar Pradesh, Langar wale chole from Amritsar’s Golden Temple, Urad chane di daal from Bade Mandir in Delhi, Surkh dal ki kachori from Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu & Kashmir, and Shrikhand aur khaja from Somnath temple in Gujarat. To reserve a thali, call +91 80 2558 5858.

When: October 15-24 Cost: ₹2,200 plus taxes

Khandani Rajdhani

The Navratri thali at Khandan Rajdhani is designed for fasting devotees. It relies on Sendha Namak (rock salt) instead of regular salt, in accordance with fastingtraditions. This special thali features a range of satvik dishes, including fruit salad, farsan, various vegetarian curries, and freshly made puris or Thali Peth crafted from Rajgira or Kuttu Atta. Complementing these dishes are crispy papads, Rajgira rice, and a Kadhi. The spread also includes dal, fruit curd, and Khopra Chutney.

Additionally, you’ll find offerings like Pulao and Farali chewda. The thali boasts a selection of sweets, such as Fruit Shrikhand and Halwa and savoury items such as Farali Pattice, Kuttu Ke Pakode, Kaccha Kela Nu Shak, Paneer Tomato, Jeera Aloo, Samo Rice, and Ratalu Nu Kis. The restaurant’s vrat thali also includes Sabudana Papad, Potato Papad, Kela Chips and Tomato Saar. To make your reservations, contact 080 2268 2092.

When: October 15-23 Cost: ₹625 plus taxes

M-café

The restaurant at the Marriott Hotel, in Whitefield, presents a specially curated Navratri thali. This thali features a diverse selection of dishes that reflect the festive spirit and the richness of Indian cuisine. The menu includes both traditional Navratri favourites and some modern takes, such as sabudana aur sprout ki tikki, Gujarati kadhi, and vrat ki puri. Dessert options in the thali include delights like fruit rabadi and creamy vrat ki chawal ki phirni, providing a sweet conclusion to the meal. To make your reservations, call +91 99288 40527.

When: October 15-24 Cost: ₹1,500 plus taxes