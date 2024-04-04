Coimbatore-based Healthy Treats catering wins recognition

April 04, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

A mixed vegetables sambar comes with a sprinkling of dried pumpkin skin powder and the millets rice platter is incomplete without a beetroot poriyal made with its skin intact. Harsh Lalka of Healthy Treats rattles off a list of healthy innovations introduced on his all-vegetarian menu that has won over his customers. He has received the best delivery(only catering) category award from Coimbatore Food Guideline’s online voting poll for the fifth time in a row. “It’s the public who nominate and select the winner. That makes it extra special.There are as many as 16 to 18 different food categories where they recognise the best in vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, etc,” says Harsh adding that from day one his focus has been on serving nutritious, balanced meals using quality ingredients.

“When we make pepper rasam, we ensure that the flavour comes from pepper and not chillies. We crush water melon seeds and add it to a chutney. I cater to over 30 homes in the city and most of my customers are the elderly whose sons and daughters are settled abroad. I have to ensure that the food is healthy and nutritious.”

Harsh who comes with 17 years of experience in the food industry started his catering business with a handful of pre-booked orders. “We send out 150 meals cooked by an all-women team every day based on pre-orders. It reaches homes in Saibaba Colony, R S Puram and Vadavalli. Along with organic vegetables, we use hand-pound masalas sourced from Gujarat. My focus is to make healthy food available to the elderly in the city. We check their health history, whether they are diabetic or have hypertension before recommending a diet plan based on consultation with their dieticians.”

