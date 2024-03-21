Chennai student Sreya Aneesh carves her way to Culinary Olympic glory

March 21, 2024 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

When one gazes upon a watermelon, the typical inclination might be to slice it up, juice it, or even toss it into a salad with feta cheese. However, for Chef Sreya Aneesh, the sight of a watermelon ignites a different kind of creativity - the urge to carve intricate designs upon its surface. A second-year student at Chennais Amrita International Institute of Hotel Management, Sreya’s culinary journey has recently been awarded with one gold and two silver medals at the IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 in Germany, held this February.

Reflecting on her achievements, she recounts her silver win in the carving and display category, as well as securing a silver and gold in the live carving contest. “Display carving was just as challenging as the live one,” she shares. “Being accustomed to working with produce grown in India, sourcing the right kind of pumpkin posed a challenge. Fortunately, my mentor located the perfect one, which ultimately led to my medal.”

Sreya offers to show us how she carves intricate designs on a watermelon. Making a circle on its surface with a divider, she begins and shares insights into her craft. “I use a pen knife from Thailand for this,” she explains, emphasising the importance of her precision tools. While vegetable and fruit carving have garnered her acclaim, her ultimate aspiration lies in becoming a chef on a cruise ship, a role that would allow her to cook, travel, and continuously learn. “Observing master Karthick carve one day in college sparked my interest,” she reveals. “I aspire to get as good as him.”

Through a value-added course at the institute, Sreya has honed her skills to create portraits, floral arrangements, and intricate Thai carving patterns. Recalling her rigorous training regimen leading up to the Olympics, she describes days and nights spent perfecting her craft with fruits, vegetables, and her trusted knife. “My mentor not only taught me the art of carving but also instilled in me the ability to thrive under high-pressure circumstances,” she adds, reminiscing about a particularly memorable carving session in the midst of a bustling railway station.

“While her exquisite craftsmanship certainly impressed, it was her commitment to sustainability that earned her the gold,” remarks Karthick Chandrasekaran, affectionately known as ‘Carving Karthick’ among his students. “She conscientiously saved the scraps during the final round, showcasing her dedication to minimising waste.” The brief was to carve at least 80% of the fruit’s surface.

“This achievement has only inspired me to learn more. I noticed my competitors working with different produce as a canvas. I can’t wait to get back to my workstation to experiment with Taro or Kiwi,” she shares.

Sreya’s remarkable feat in this lesser-known Olympic event was made possible through the support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the South India Chef’s Association (SICA). The competition witnessed the participation of over 2,000 contestants from 67 countries, with chefs Jagan S., Punith J., Ankith K. Shetty, and M.A. Akash George from various branches of Chennais Amrita also triumphing in the live carving category.