HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bengalureans welcome Lord Ganesha home with kadubu, karjikai and modak

Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka features a sumptuous feast with sweet treats such as modak and kadubu, made with coconut, jaggery, and rice flour

September 18, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Swathi Nair
Swathi Nair
File photo of giant laddu preparation at Mallikharjuna temple, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, in Bengaluru. 

File photo of giant laddu preparation at Mallikharjuna temple, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, in Bengaluru.  | Photo Credit: G P Sampath Kumar 

Ganesh Chaturthi, a revered Hindu festival honouring Lord Ganesha’s birth, not only inspires spiritual devotion but also triggers a grand culinary celebration across Karnataka. The occasion is marked by the installation of finely crafted clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals, followed by a festive feast.

Kunal BS, part of the Arya Vayshya community in the city, sheds light on his family’s unique tradition. “During Ganesh Chaturthi, we diverge from our daily rice-based meals,” he shares. “Breakfast is skipped, making room for a lavish spread at lunch and dinner. Mom prepares idlis from fermented raw rice, urad dal, and methi seeds, complemented by menasinakayi gojju (green chilli curry), cucumber, and kosambari (tempered salad of pulses, carrot and mustard seeds).”

At Kunal’s home, all dishes are freshly crafted on the day of the festival. Conversely, for Bengaluru-based sales professional Vivek G, food preparations kick off a couple of days before the festival due to the extensive menu.

File photo of cone-shaped kadubu preparation, one of the attractions at Meenakshi Bhavan restaurant, in Shivamogga, Karnataka

File photo of cone-shaped kadubu preparation, one of the attractions at Meenakshi Bhavan restaurant, in Shivamogga, Karnataka | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Kotte Kadubu

Kotte Kadubu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vivek’s cherished childhood memories, rooted in the tranquil village of Nanjandgund near Mysuru, paint a picture of familial togetherness. His father, from a family of eight siblings, turns the festival into an ocassion for a family reunion. Relatives from various corners of Karnataka gather to partake in this sacred celebration at their home.

“My father’s roots are in Karnataka, but my maternal grandparents, originally from Tamil Nadu, add a blend of culinary influences, encompassing cuisines from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the festive season,” Vivek says.

“All my aunts come together, each with their signature dish,” shares Vivek. “Our festival feast starts with jaggery paysam, followed by majige hulli (curd-based curry), beans and grated coconut curry, chitranna (lemon rice) or coconut rice, kosambari, and ambode or masala vade (deep-fried lentil fritters). All dishes are onion and garlic-free, in line with tradition.”

“The food reflects seasonal vegetables,” notes Vivek.

Sweet preparations are customary during Vinayaka Chaturthi, as Lord Ganesha has a penchant for sweets. Modak, a sweet dumpling made from fresh grated coconut and jaggery, is a favourite and is prepared in nearly every household. While in Maharashtra, people make modak, Karnataka’s primary sweet dish during the festival is kadubu. It is a steamed rice flour dumpling in a semi-circular shape, filled with coconut, jaggery, dry fruits, and sesame seeds. “You often find combinations such as coconut and jaggery in one kadabu,” explains Kunal.

“My mom also prepares modak with roasted gram, jaggery, and coconut stuffing,” adds Kunal.

“In my childhood, I’d sneak modak meant for naivedyam (offering) and claim that Lord Ganesha had enjoyed it,” recalls Rithik RS, another Bengalurean. “On the day, we also make kayi kadubu, kharakadubu, modak, panchakajjaya, and various laddus,” he adds.

Laddu, karjikai, fried modak, bele obbatu and kayi obbatu make for a festive spread at Rithik’s home during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Laddu, karjikai, fried modak, bele obbatu and kayi obbatu make for a festive spread at Rithik’s home during Ganesh Chaturthi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Karjikai or kari kadubu or karigadabu, are similar to kadubu but instead of steaming, here the dumpling is deep-fried. In Goa, it’s called Nevri and is closely linked with the Ganesha festival for both Goans and the Konkani diaspora.

“As children, my cousins and I eagerly awaited the festival for the karigadabu stuffed with coconut, dal, and sugar,” Vivek recalls.

Vivek holding Mysore pak, his mom’s signature sweet dish, which she makes during the festival using ghee, chickpea flour and sugar.

Vivek holding Mysore pak, his mom’s signature sweet dish, which she makes during the festival using ghee, chickpea flour and sugar. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sundal, a vegan dish of stir-fried chickpeas with coconut, is a common offering in Karnataka and during Tamil Nadu’s Vinayaka Chaturthi, as well as fasting festivals like Navratri. Some prefer white chickpeas, while others, like Kunal, favour black ones. Additionally, Bellada Panaka, a jaggery-based beverage with tamarind, lemon, ginger, pepper, and cardamom, is offered as naivedya to the deity on the occasion.

“Food reflects culture, and it is essential to preserve it,” emphasises Vivek. “These festivals mark new seasons and promote a healthy lifestyle through the foods we consume. Moreover, gathering with family to share food is always a wonderful part of festivals.”

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / food / Thought for Food / Food Spot / bengaluru / What's your issue, Bengaluru? / Bengaluru Metro / restaurant and catering / food and dining (general) / festivals / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.