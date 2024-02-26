February 26, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The 50th Social opened in Hyderabad. This is one place where you can log in to your work, finish it, have a couple of drinks, shake a leg and then head back home. You need to ensure you know how to switch from your business attire to the party look, quickly. For inspiration for switching from work to party mode, spend some time in the restroom and look at the neon sign that says ‘Let go.’ Hopefully that should do.

Social’s groundfloor seating, even with the relaxed couches and low-height tables, is surprisingly good to work from and eat at the same time. If you enjoy sitting outdoors, those tables looked good to work from and a lot of guests on video work calls seemed to go for the outdoors.

Mornings are relaxed with not too many loud lunchers.

A cup of coffee or tea is good to start work, so I took a ‘masala-cutting’ chai. This can be totally cut from your to-order list if you don’t drink any beverage with chai written on it. Social also gives a printed menu, so take a good look at it and pick your choice of food. Portions are not too small. So, think wisely if you are dining alone.

The seven-page menu starts with the all-day breakfast section. It includes a choice of eggs, aloo puri and waffles. Egg lovers will love the variety on the menu. There is egg in some form or the other in the breakfast choice. The breakfast trays are the most popular; they feature specials from Kiran’s Big Apple breakfast (American breakfast) , Hardy’s bhai ishtyle breakfast, Dhingra’s Punjabi, Riyaaz’s Breakfast of Champions and Hyderabadass breakfast tray that signs off with #morningslikethese.

What caught my attention was the Hyderabadass breakfast and Riyaaz Amlani Breakfast of Champions (Riyaaz Amlani is the man behind Social). However, having had the best Hyderabadi breakfast in the homes of who’s who in the city, I decided to go with Riyaaz’s recommendation, which has puri with haleem, halwa and boiled egg. One can choose between halwa-puri and haleem-puri. I tried both combinations and it is a must if you are not a calorie watcher. I am not. So, I also ordered a plate of pani puri at 11.30am. This platter is with a healthy twist. No the puri is not steamed; it is fried crisp. The sides or the filling in the puris is the twist — a portion of chatpata salad of sprouts and a bowl of boiled, crumbled potato. Along with the stuffings for the puris they also give the pudina and sweet water.

I skipped the pizza menu and went for the recommended kebab platter. Of these, the Lasooni murg malai kebab was the most delicious. It stands out because of the distinctive creamy taste with a smokey waft of garlic. The slight heat that one feels in the mouth is from pepper. This is the kebab to be ordered by anyone who keeps spices at arm’s distance.

Social’s menu is designed in such a way that there is a desiness in everything. The dishes on the menu are largely inspired by places Social is located in. So, a lot of choley and makhani gravies from Delhi are included in the menu.

The Mumbai influence can be seen in Nina Aunty’s mutton Dhansak, Khichdi aur chaar yaar and Bombay bachelors. Then there is Ulavacharu chicken pulao, Hyderbadi mutton biryani and a choice of pastas.

The choice of desserts ranges from sticky toffee pudding, to tiramisu to turkish milk cake and layered cake. Then there is also PBJ (peanut butter jam) bacon, which is amazing with vanilla ice cream. A dessert named Ramesh Suresh (inspired by the popular characters in the Five-star Cadbury chocolate advertisement), is made of deep-fried five-star and fruit nut chocolate bars with chocolate fudge and ice cream.

For more queries: https://www.socialoffline.in/MindSpaceSocial/