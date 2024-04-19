April 19, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

On a bright April afternoon the last thing on my mind is a cocktail, but when Ritv Kapoor offers me a refreshing Tokyo Gimlet I cannot resist. Made with sake, freshly made lemon cordial and a homemade lime granita, it sets the tone for my exploration of the only vegan restaurant and bar in Delhi, People of Tomorrow.

Set in a cozy nook, People of Tomorrow (POT) is the latest entrant in the upmarket Priya Cinema Complex which has seen a revival in the past year. In its current version, the restaurant is smarter, intimate and comes with a bar. The quaint mezzanine floor bar seats just about eight people and almost coerces you to chat with your bartender, which in my case is the charming young founder of POT, Ritv Kapoor. “I have deliberately kept the space compact; it encourages you to be more mindful and pay attention to your surroundings.” The bar, which uses only natural and fresh ingredients, including juices, syrups and garnishes has become a go-to place for many regulars including expats who love the cozy vibe and the zero waste cocktail menu.

The food menu, Kapoor tells me, was designed to bring the best chefs together. “It is a collaborative effort of five top chefs from the city and the plan is to keep changing it with season and evolving with time.” Among the chefs on board are Anahita Dhondy, who has brought her signature Parsi dishes, Surabhi Sehgal, who has created a small Mexican menu, Dhruv Nijhawan, known for his European fare, Sambhavi Joshi who brought in the Italian favourites, and Anukriti Anand who has done the desserts. The menu is executed by the in-house team.

The menu is tight but each dish looks promising. I decide to try the Gomae salad and the big Biang Biang noodles. The salad is made with crumbled tofu, fresh greens, sliced cucumber. Its sesame sauce is heady and rich in umami. The noodles, fresh and hand-cut, are flavourful and complement the salad with their al-dente texture. “Do you know these dishes are vegan by default?” Kapoor quips when I complement him for the wholesome flavours.

In its earlier avatar at the Dhan Mill Complex, POT had a cafe style vibe. In the new version I find the food more serious and the ambience more subtle. With the new space, Kapoor wants to assert how vegan food in India can also be serious gourmet fare as it is across the world. “We aim to challenge perceptions and showcase that plant-based dining can be innovative, indulgent, and economically sustainable,” he says.

The space reflects the same ethos. Designed by Ayushi Malik with fluid forms, arches, and curves, it is complemented by travertine stone and environment conscious flooring. The walls area is painted in a special Fuller’s earth based paint that is non toxic, and sustainable materials like hemp cloth lamps, recycled cork and wood, have been used. The serve ware is sustainable too — Meghalaya’s handmade pottery has been used for plates, bowls, platters and even glasses; straws are made of coconut leaf and the cutlery is made with recycled brass. In short, everything you see here is natural.

Ask him how much planning and effort it took to get this done and Kapoor smiles. “I am trying to do what I can. I want POT to be not just a restaurant but a vision for the future of dining.”

(People of Tomorrow, 5 Ground Floor, Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar; Open from 12pm to 12am; Price: Meal for two with alcohol costs ₹4,000 to₹5,000 and meal for two without alcohol costs ₹2,000 to ₹2,500)