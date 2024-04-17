Pijja: Where East meets West on a pizza crust

April 17, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

I am pretty sure most of us have heard our friends from the North say, Chal pijja khayyenge (C’mon let’s get some pizza) in an accent that does not quite get the Z. Well, that is exactly what the founders had in mind when they opened Pijja in Indiranagar this year.

“We envisioned a diner-like space where people could hang out with friends at any time of day, enjoying good food,” says Dipanita Loy, spokesperson for the space, adding that their menu features eats one can enjoy at any time of day.

Well, Pijja is definitely one of those places to try with a sporty crowd as it takes the term ‘fusion food’ to a whole new level.

We begin with the cheese balls. Bite into one and once you get past the crunchy cheesy goodness, a familiar and yet unfamiliar taste spreads across your palate. That would be chitrana, hitherto seen only at home or in a darshini or on a banana leaf, definitely not in a continental setting. Called the chitr-arancini poppers, they make for great conversations starters too, especially as it takes a few bites to get to its underlying nuance.

Next up were the onion rings, dipped in dosa batter, fried and then dusted with a generous helping of podi (chutney powder). The name is straightforward enough, but the taste so-so. Somehow, they lack the same oomph as the poppers even though the podi packs a zesty punch and saves the day.

Pizzas are a must try at a place called Pijja, right? When you see the name Andhra chilli margherita do not envision your favourite gravy smeared on a pizza base — there is a subtlety to the serving. The masters behind this dish have taken the best of both cuisines to fashion something that is a little bit of both. That way, you get bright green chillies and chunks of chicken served up on a 100% Italian, 48-hour fermented sourdough crust pizza base with dollops of Italian mozzarella and buratta.

One can understand how the lamb ullarth fior de latte pizza redolent of Kerala’s cuisine could find takers. Bianco sauce and mozzarella cheese harmonise with fried curry leaf and coconut slivers, giving you an inkling of the spicy goodness an original ularthiyathu (or roast) boasts.

The Italians, guardians of Indian cuisine and purists may shudder in disbelief, but to paraphrase Joey from FRIENDS, “bread good, topping good, cheese gooood”.

We sip on coolers which were much welcomed in this heat as we waited for our next order. The spiced kala jamun is most certainly an acquired taste, while the blueberry cold brew was a refreshing choice.

The kasundi aglio e olio spaghetti was unusual, in a good way. Those familiar with the pungence of this Bengali specialty of fermented mustard seeds, are bound to enjoy the flavours it unfolds. As for those not in the know, it is a surprising take on the many types of pasta you may have sampled over the years.

The menu is dotted with delightful takes on the tried and tested. It takes a special sort of culinary creativity to whip up a thecha (Maharashtrian green chutney) or a haleem garlic bread, to say nothing of the “panzeroti” in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and the coconut truffle aioli.

Then, when you finally want the gastronomic roller coaster you have been on to slow down, there are a range of gelatos such as blueberry cheesecake, gianduia, watermelon, lemon yoghurt and bubblegum, depending on the flavours Pijja churns out that day.

Boba teas, cold brews, iced teas and milk shakes also vie for your attention. But if you have had too much of an adventure, and still crave something sweet, a cup of their special roasted hazelnut latte should hit the spot.