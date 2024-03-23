March 23, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

One can expect kebabs and more kebabs at Peshawri, the newly opened speciality restaurant at ITC Kohenur. With its rugged elegance, the restaurant serves North-West Frontier cuisine. So, expect a lot of tandoor cooking, except for the signature cocktails. A menu featuring everything from chicken and lobster to lamb, is a win-win for meat lovers.

Of course, there is the signature Dal bukhara and sikandari raan, but one can also look at the prawns, chicken and lamb sheekh kebabs and juicy reshmi kebabs. While dining here, do not expect a lot of spice in everything. Every dish on the menu is minimally spiced, but one cannot describe them as bland.

The 84-seater restaurant is dominated by earthy colours and rustic ambience, but above all, it is naturally lit. So expect a lot of good natural light for food photographs if dining during the day. Also, this is a cutlery-free restaurant. Everything from breaking bread to polishing off the leftover cooked marinade on the meat, has to be done with hands.

The table condiments are over roasted papad with lemon, onion and green chillies.

As I sipped the ginger-flavoured shikanji and waited for the food, executive chef Shivnit Pohoja explained that Peshawri is all about celebrating the ingredients and the magic of food cooked in the tandoor. He suggested that I not miss the dessert. They have kulfi, paired with semiya and kesar phirni.

That is when my food came: reshmi kebab, chicken sheekh, tandoori jhinga and sikandari raan. The chef recommended the sikandari raan. . Chef Shivnit says, “This restaurant celebrates slow-cooking methods and the simplicity of tandoor cooking. For vegetarians, we recommend the tandoori phool gobhi, tandoori shimla mirch, and tandoori malai paneer.”

The meat was tender and flavourful with a hit-and-miss touch of spiciness that can be handled by all.

Even though the chef recommended naan bukhara, I decided to go for naan amal and onion kulcha. The naan amal, made of fermented dough and a beautiful nutty garnish, can be had by itself. The onion kulcha is like the famous Amritsari kulcha that one hardly find in Hyderabad. Wondering if I had the dal bukhara? Of course I did. It is a creamy, gooey delight with the richness of ghee evident in it.

For the sweet finish, it was the kulfi and phirni. While you are here, do have the mango panna. Table for two ₹3000 and above. Open for lunch and dinner.