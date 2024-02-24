Lord of the Drinks restobar opens in Coimbatore

February 24, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The night is still young but Lord of the Drinks (LOTD), a new swanky restobar at the ever-bustling Hotel Vijay Elanza in Peelamedu is as cheerful as ever. As you enter, a 25-feet long island bar shaped like infinity takes your breath away. It stretches along with dazzling mirror work and copper and bronze highlights. The high-ceiling and mirror-walled space, modern chandeliers, and comfortable lounges, and seating with high stool bars, and cosy private spaces is yet another clever balance of glamorous and informal.

N Shivakumar, managing director of Vijay group of Hotels including Elanza, Fables, and Paradise, has a lot to be perky about as the Lord has finally set foot in Coimbatore. He has partnered with First Fiddle, one of India’s leading and widely recognised F&B companies, to bring the brand to the city. “Coimbatore is evolving. Many corporates are setting up offices here and there’s a spurt in visitors. Even for hotel rooms, there are demands for new experiences. This set us thinking,” begins Shivakumar before elaborating on how they toured the length and breadth of the country scouting for some of the best F&B brands that catered to an evolving palate across cities.

The idea is to set new standards in restobar experience, he explains. “The hospitality industry is booming. With people called back to office from work from home, there is a demand for hangout places that offer not just tasty cocktails and great food but also a memorable experience. Coimbatore lagged behind in this space. So, here we are,” says Shivakumar. Elaborating on his ground work, he says, he visited several bars like Tamasha at Connaught Place, one of the oldest restobars in Central Delhi and the latest ones like Plum By Bent Chair and Lord of the Drinks. “First Fiddle operates as many as 160 brands in this segment which also includes popular ones like Dragonfly, Wolf, Warehouse and Bougie. We picked Lord of the Drinks.”

The food menu is extensive and hand-picked. He explains, “We chose 10 outlets of the parent brand from Delhi, Bombay, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru and picked the bestsellers,” he says adding that the menu is global wheresushis, dim sums, and pastas, share space with milagu kaalan fry, Malabar tawa fish, Rayalaseema pepperchicken, paniyarams and appamsstuffed with chicken kheema or green peas masala.

My first drink of the evening is dose of love, a delicious cocktail with gin, watermelon and a hint of refreshing roohafza. You can pair it with the spicy milagu kaalan fry, corn cornetts filled with aromatic vegetables in a classic dressing or succulent ghee roast paneer dunked in a spicy Kongu masala garnish.

Over popcortini, a happy marriage of popcorn and martini, made with bourbon whiskey, coffee liqueur, and saline solution, I learn that the bar menu features as many as 12 curated cocktails including tiramisu in a coffee-based formula, passion fruit and pineapple combinations, besides sangrias and more.

As we talk, I eye a platter of mushroom-cheese dimsums shaped like carrots. I just had to bite into it to enjoy the cheese blast. “Our closed bao buns stuffed with minced chicken and oriental cuisines are crafted by chefs from Bengaluru while sushi chefs came from Delhi to help our in-house team perfect the eclectic menu.” As I sip a satisfying vodka-based drink called take me to the clouds with elderflower and raspberry served with a quirky, edible butterfly design as garnish, plates of salmon sushi, chicken and salmon roast, and classic kaara paniyaram with white and red chutney fill up the table turning it into a visual treat. My first pick is the thin crust neopolitan pizza layered with cheesy, crunchy vegetables.

While the elegant indoor deluxe lounge inspired by neo-classical themes, dark wood and royal colours, enlivens a lavish vibe, the party doesn’t end here. It also moves to the sky deck on the open terrace, a sprawling lively ambience modelled with all-white interiors The elements of air, land, and water come together in the form of a stunning pool with gurgling water fountains and lots of greenery around with indoor plants.

As the night progresses, I shoot golden sparkles in the sky with a pyro gun, and enjoy Angel’s G&T, made with gin, rose, peach syrup and tonic water served with a dramatic nitro format presentation. Over delicious choco hazelnut pullup cake, I continue to vibe to music, tapping my feet.

A meal for two costs ₹2000 approximately including beverages. For reservations, call: 9943352222