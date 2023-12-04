Asian and Indian menu, gourmet coffee, and desserts at this 25-year-old Coimbatore hotel’s revamped restaurant

December 04, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

A simple-yet-decadent Neapolitan thin crust pizza with burrata for lunch turns out to be a visual experience. It brings together fragrant fresh basil, sweet, tart tomatoes and the ultra-creamy burrata. As you cut into the burrata ball, the creamy chunks spill over the pizza, and along with it a drizzle of olive oil and basil leaves, packs fresh, natural flavours. Newly-opened Chives restaurant at the 25-year-old CAG Hotel near Gandhipuram, brings together three concepts.

Explains Yeshwin Mathew, food consultant from Grub Food company, Chennai. “We have converted this coffee shop that served breakfast for guests at the hotel into Chives, an all-day dining place with a cafe menu and Indian food of breads, gravies and biryani; a second brand called Kivo that covers the pan Asian platter with dimsums, sushi, and ramen bowls; the third brand Favo is for speciality coffee and gourmet desserts.”

The stand-out dishes include prawn tempura sushi, dimsum stuffed with minced chicken and tom kha chicken soup (made with coconut milk, mushrooms, galangal, and lemon grass). There is also some Korean fare, though limited. Try the kimchi fried rice.

Explaining their choices, Yeshwin says, “We don’t want to be a generic multi-cuisine restaurant. We want to be an all-day diner with a casual cafe menu with pizzas and pastas, as well as offer an authentic Pan Asian experience. We went through as many as 40 trials before finalising the menu. We have sweet waffle with crispy fried chicken, fried egg, chilli oil and maple syrup and a refreshing stuffed litchi in feta too.” The line up of speciality coffees at Favo is curated by Samuel Murthy, coffee consultant.

“We have ensured that there is traceability of coffee. We have exposed the team to the basics of coffee, from plantations to roasting. When a customer says espresso is too bitter, they can easily trace where it went wrong. We work with plantations in Palani, Valparai and Balmadi farms in Thandikudi near Kodaikanal where coffee is grown at an altitude of 1,450 metres above sea level. I roast the coffee beans personally at our unit in Tiruppur,” says Samuel. He also pauses to add that every cuppa is exclusive for a customer. As we talk, his team gets started on a step-by-step vacuum siphon brewing. It is water vapour that allows the device to brew a full infusion style of coffee. The brewing app Gina is put to good use to offer a customised experience.

While elaborating on black coffee, cold beverages (a 16-hour brewing process) that are infused with passion fruit, strawberry, mango, litchi and lemon extracts, Samuel also tells the story behind ‘Vecano’ a drink that came out of a quirky experiment. Check it out when you are there next.

Chives is located at CAG Pride, Bharathiar Road, Gandhipuram. Open from 11am to 11pm. Meal for two costs ₹ 1500. Call 9865231828