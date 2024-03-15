GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Li.Lo.La in Goa’s Ashwem offers coffee and sundowners by the beach

Watch the sunset as you sip on a sangria sundowner at newly launched Li.Lo.La in Ashwem, or catch sunrise from it’s cafe downstairs with a cup of speciality coffee before you head to the beach

March 15, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

  • Restaurant Li.Lo.La
  • Cuisine Restobar
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Shonali Muthalaly
Shonali Muthalaly
Lilola is deliberately set away from the party areas of Anjuna and Vagator

Lilola is deliberately set away from the party areas of Anjuna and Vagator | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We watch sunset while sipping on a Wave. The chilled, bracing cocktail, inspired by the view of the beach, is a blend of steeped Meyer lemon gin, laced with bracing kaffir lime sous vide vermouth and citrus oil. Wrapped in the golden glow of the setting sun, and relaxed house music, guests stretch on lounge chairs as they order dinner, choosing between spiced grilled prawns, wild mushroom risotto and peri peri chicken juicy with a citrus pimento reduction. 

At LiLoLa, the cocktails are inspired by the views of the sea

At LiLoLa, the cocktails are inspired by the views of the sea | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Goa has come a long way from lukewarm beer and soggy french fries in a sea-side shack. 

At newly opened LiLoLa, set right opposite Ashwem beach, yet to be discovered by the tour bus tourists, the vibe is relaxed but chic. Not surprising given that Shweta Gupta, the founder of trendy Koox Chennai, is one of the co-partners. “We wanted to create a chilled out space. There’s a cafe downstairs with specialty coffee, and we just introduced breakfast,” she says, explaining that the beach bustles with surfers, runners and yoga in the mornings. 

Lilola

Lilola | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bar is deliberately set away from the party areas of Anjuna and Vagator, says Shweta, adding that people who are done with the tourist and party scene tend to gravitate towards the quieter northern beaches. The area around is also residential, so the cafe-bar is planning weekly events to draw locals. “We started with a sundowner salsa night, and it was packed,” says Shweta. 

Kishore Tadikamalla, the talented mixologist who runs the space, says they tailor the cocktails to the spectacular sunset views, keeping them cool and refreshing. “We do sophisticated cocktails using techniques like clarification, fermentation and distillation, but what people order the most are the sundowners: spritzers, bellinis, sangrias...” 

The team tailors the cocktails to the spectacular sunset views, keeping them cool and refreshing

The team tailors the cocktails to the spectacular sunset views, keeping them cool and refreshing | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Like the team, the cocktails are inspired by the views of the sea — You can order a Shore Sip, made with tequila, acacia honey, jalapenos and cilantro oil, or a High Tide sangria, with cognac, red wine, berries and apple chunks. 

There is also a nod to old hippy Goa here, right in the name: LiLoLa, or Live, Love, Laugh.  

Gumps also offers sharing plates with heartier food 

Gumps also offers sharing plates with heartier food  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

