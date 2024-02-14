Kanchi cafe in Hyderabad serves South Indian specials under one roof

February 14, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

Idli lovers know the joy of laying their hands on that one idli, smeared in ghee that melts in the mouth. Also there is the joy of biting on that crisp dosa that does not need anything to go with it, not even sambar. And an authentic filter coffee to seal the ultimate ‘tiffin’ experience.

Kanchi Cafe opened in Hyderabad last month. The toughest task as of now in Hyderabad in the morning, is to get inside without having to stand in a long queue.

Kanchi Cafe, opposite Cyber Pearl in Hi-Tech City, is an eatery that sells everything South Indian. Some things Telangana, a bit of Andhra, goodies from Tamil Nadu, favourites from Karnataka and Kerala. It serves vegetarian, which includes everything from tiffin items to temple-style pulihora, puri, bun parotta, punugulu and chitti pesarattu.

Kanchi Cafe is established by ‘Tea Time’ brand owners of a chai chain with over 3,800 outlets across India. Uday Srinivas Tangella, founder of Tea Time and Kanchi Cafe says, “Kanchi Cafe is not just food; it is an immersive journey into the heart of South India’s popular traditional foods. People love the fast service, food quality and the options.”

The interiors of this cafe are simple. There are a couple of tables to sit at; the others are tables where one can stand and eat. And like all other tiffin centres, Kanchi Cafe too operates in the token and self-service system. The best thing about this place is that it has three parking levels.

As an idli lover, I was sure about my food choice — just a couple of plates of idlis, I thought. Once at the counter, I asked for more than just idlis. Instead of the regular idli, I went for ghee podi thatte idli, pongal, chakra pongal, masala vada and dosa.

The thatte idli, in my opinion, is a must-have here if your household still has not mastered the art of melt-in-the-mouth idlis. Ghee is an indulgent add-on with a fragrant podi that is mildly hot.

My colleague relished the masala vada and together, we enjoyed the pongal, and waited for the token number to be called out. As we waited, we got ourselves a cup of filter coffee each. The coffee could have been slightly hotter. However, we still loved the coffee; it is not too light, or milky, just the right amount of decoction, milk and sugar. Delish is the word.

Though many people were ordering the puri with aloo, I was stuck with the idli, dosa and likes. The bun parotta with korma too, is a huge hit here.

For rice lovers, there is more than you can eat. Do not expect biryani here; enjoy curd rice, lemon rice, bisi bele bath, temple pulihora and more. The temple pulihora with peanuts and curry leaves, was right for me.

Kanchi Cafe, opposite Cyber Pearl, Madhapur, Hyderabad