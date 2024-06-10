Dobaara, Bengaluru’s new gastropub, is a fun tropical escape

Phoenix Mall of Asia is making Hebbal a culinary destination with many restaurants, bars and gastropubs opening its doors in the property. The newest one to join the ranks is Dobaara. With two outlets in Mumbai and another in Phoenix Market City in Whitefield, this gastropub aims to be a fun and high energy space for groups of friends or families.

Located on the third floor of the mall, the gastropub’s interiors take inspiration from a lavish tropical mansion with glitzy chandeliers, vintage tiles and arched walkways. Think Pablo Escobar’s mansion in Colombia. Pop and hip-hop music play on the speakers, and they host DJ nights in the evenings. There is even a pool table in the heart of the pub.

The Pablo Escobar theme emerges again when I look at the cocktail menu. The options include Pablo sour (a campari and Scotch concoction), Narcos season 101 (Rum meets kombucha in this one) and the ugly Mexican (a Mezcal and rum number). I however go for the smoke on the water, a cocktail with gin, rose and strawberry coconut shrub. It is smokey and fruity. I also try the smoke and spicy mocktail which is well balanced. The piquant drink is made with a red pepper cordial, guava shrub and smoked pineapple juice.

It is then time for chef Nair to take us through his creations. The first dish is a watermelon and feta salad. This salad may be a common fixture in menus nowadays, but Nair adds new textures to it with balsamic caviar pearls, which he makes in house. We also try the chicken Caesar salad, served on top of a crusty slice of bread.

Talking about texture, the filo wrapped artichoke is a favourite. Think samosas, but the dough is replaced by layered filo pastry. The cheesy artichoke filling complements the crunchy exteriors. Sesame, honey and chilli come together in a nutty, spicy ninja sauce, which elevates the tempura prawns in the next dish.

The pomegranate glazed pork rib is the star of the meal. “I never expected a pork dish to be so popular here, but it is a very fast moving one,” Nair says. The meat is marinated in a pomegranate molasses, which gives it a sweet and tangy taste. It is accompanied by a mash, buttered charred corn and pepperonata-style stewed veggies (Peppernota is an Italian stew made of tomatoes, garlic and lots of bell peppers). The rustic nature of the dish makes it stand out.

The meal ends on a sweet note. Nair treats us to the Lotus Biscoff cheesecake and Baileys tres leches. The former is creamy, but nothing to write home about. But the spongy tres leches combined with the flavours of Baileys is comforting with just right level of sweet.

While the food is good, it is the vibe of the place which is more appealing. Head to Dobaara for the ambience and the music, especially if you’re in the mood to party on the weekends.

Cost for two, ₹ 1,200. At Hebbal. For details, call: 916362799179