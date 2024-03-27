March 27, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

You may have seen the grey walls and haunted house facade of the Tuscan Table in RA Puram on Instagram reels or on the recently released Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj starred song, ‘Inimel’.

We visited twice to experience their Tuscany-inspired boulangerie vibes. However, on our first visit, there was little to write about. We were informed that the restaurant was awaiting a chef from France to train the staff, as we navigated through excessively buttered croissant sandwiches and abrasive open toast. There were croissants, coffee, mirrors, a lot of ‘influencers’, and that was it.

Slowly, the initial buzz around the dramatic-ambience subsided, yet it continues to be a popular hang-out among neighbours and regulars.

“We used to open only in the second half of the day but a lot of our customers approached us with suggestions to be open for breakfast so they can grab a cup of coffee and a bite to go with it,” says Swethaa.S, managing director of the restaurant.

Responding to customer feedback, the team crafted a breakfast menu featuring buttery croissants, eggs, breads, beans, and brews. Despite the scorching weather, the hot lavender latte we try is a floral delight that complements their mildly sweet and buttery cranberry, almond, and oatmeal cookies. Building on our previous experience with their croissants, we ventured to taste their Oreo and cream version, which was subtly sweet, flaky, and perfectly buttered, this time.

Although the restaurant is still bread-dominant, variety is introduced through fillings and sides. The not so ‘gentle plate’, a build-your-bite breakfast platter, offers a delightful array of flavours with slices of mandarin orange, silky brown butter sautéed mushrooms, eggs, Emmental cheese, tangy baked beans, tart homemade strawberry compote, and butter, served with toasted rye and sourdough bread slices.

To quench our thirst, we sample the raspberry cold brew, which we are informed, has been brewed for 16 hours. It has the perfect berry to coffee ratio and was refreshing “The ingredients that go into making our food are very important. It took us two years to get the right vendors who will supply top-notch material. We only use Corman butter, renowned for its exceptional taste and texture. We get our coffee from Thalanar estate in Valparai which we roast and grind here. This also will be sold in packs soon,” shares Swethaa.

We then try their basil pesto roasted chicken sandwich, featuring slightly dry meat coated in a bright and nutty pesto, sandwiched between pillowy focaccia along with fresh mozzarella, gruyere cheese, and crisp lettuce.

The restaurant has certainly put their oven to full use as there are an array of croissants, puff pastries, breads, pithviers, cookies and more also available to indulge in. Smoothie bowls and granola bowls are also available, alongside artisanal tea options.

A meal for two at the Tuscan Table costs ₹1500. It is located at Old 27A, New 60, 4th Main Road, RA Puram.