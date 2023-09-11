Decomposed body of woman found at construction site near Hyderabad

HamberMenu
September 11, 2023 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed body of a woman in her mid-30s was found at an under-construction farmhouse in Chevella town on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the woman was sexually assaulted before having been killed.

According to the Cyberabad police, owners of the place had hired day labourers to build a farmhouse. “We suspect that the men working at the place had got the woman, aged about 35, drunk before sexually assaulting her and killing her.” Locals found the body, which was covered by a piece of cloth, on Sunday morning.

The police have shifted the body for post-mortem examination. The report is likely to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted and reveal the time of death. “Preliminary inquiry showed that she was killed around two days ago,” added the police.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and further sections will be added as investigation progresses.

