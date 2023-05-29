HamberMenu
Seven people arrested for killing cab driver over gambling row

May 29, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandini Layout police on Monday arrested a group of seven people for allegedly hacking a 38-year-old cab driver to death over a row over gambling.

The accused have been identified as K. Manjunatha, 42, Nagaraj, 38, B.C. Gopal, 35, Kiran Kumar, 29, Mani Kandan K, 23, Karthik S, 34, and Babu, 32.

According to the police, the deceased Ravi Kumar, a resident of Laggere, had gambled with the accused on Ugadi and won the bet. The accused who lost money started demanding Ravi to return it and forcibly took a part of the money, but Ravi refused to return the remaining amount. The accused started calling him frequently, but Ravi started to avoid them.

On Wednesday, when Ravi returned home from his friend’s birthday party, the accused called him on his mobile phone for an emergency and attacked him with lethal weapons.

The profusely bleeding Ravi was rushed to hospital and was declared as brought dead. Initially, the murder was suspected to be of political rivalry, but police investigations concluded that the murder was due to financial row and old rivalry.

The Nandini Layout police took up the investigations and arrested the accused who were absconding.

