Pedestrian killed in Bengaluru

August 21, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Bengaluru

A 50-year-old pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Nayandahalli on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Madi Azhagan, 50. According to the police, he was crossing the road when the vehicle heading towards Nagarabhavi knocked him down and sped away.

Azhagan sustained head injuries and passers-by rushed him to NIMHANS where he succumbed on Sunday morning. The Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case of hit and run and are analysing CCTV camera footage to identify the vehicle.