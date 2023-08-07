HamberMenu
Man, wife bludgeon mother to death over property row

August 07, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her elder son and his wife over a row over property in Devanahalli on Saturday. The police arrested the accused Raghavendra and his wife Sudha.

According to the police, the accused used to fight with his mother Chinnamma frequently, demanding a share in the property. There were many complaints regarding this issue and the police had counselled them many times.

On Saturday morning, Chinnamma went to the field to get coconuts and some firewood, when the duo confronted her and started harassing her, said the police.

Chinnamma called her younger son Rajanna and asked him to come to her help.

By the time Rajanna, along with his father-in-law Papanna, rushed to Kannamangala Gate, the accused attacked Chinnamma with a club, following which she sustained severe head injury and collapsed on the ground, said the police.

Raghavendra called an ambulance and they took her to a private hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

