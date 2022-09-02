Festive fundraisers, takeaway menus, and payasam gift boxes. There’s a lot to choose from for this year’s Onam sadya

Festive fundraisers, takeaway menus, and payasam gift boxes. There’s a lot to choose from for this year’s Onam sadya

It’s time to kickstart the Onam festivities, and the grand Sadya takes centrestage with restaurants across the city whipping up crowd favourites. This Onam, Grand by GRT Hotels is hosting a festive fundraiser in collaboration with The Sethu Foundation, a non-profit working in the areas of women empowerment, children’s education, among others. The collab features a box for two with 24 dishes comprising appetisers such as uniappam, sarkara upperi; main course dishes including kumbalangai olan, mampazham pulissery; and desserts kallikattu halwa, payasams. From September 4 to 8. ₹2,000 for a box (with ₹400 going towards the donation), and sale proceeds will fund children’s activities and women’s training at Sethu Foundation. For bookings, call 9080515846

At Southern Spice in Taj Coromandel, the traditional Onam Thali has been recreated by the team of chefs led by Executive Chef Sujan Mukherjee. Diners can look forward to the classic avial, pachakaya kallan, olan, mathangya vanpayaru erissery, idiyappam, payasams, and more. September 8, for lunch and dinner. ₹2,200 + tax for the vegetarian thali, and ₹2,500 + tax for the non-vegetarian one. For details, call 66002827.

The sadya at The Reef at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa, Mahabalipuram, will feature delicacies such as the ulli theeyal, koottukari, beans usili, nei paruppu, inji rasam, Malabar parotta, and a live counter with appam, vegetable stew, coconut milk, millet dosai, etc curated by Chef Akash and his team. At the dessert counter, savour the traditional pazham pradhaman, sevai payasam, bamboo rice payasam, coconut barfi, among others. September 8, from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. ₹2149+ tax. To book a table, call 7100 6000

Onam offerings at ITC Grand Chola | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

If you’re heading to The Melting Pot at InterContinental Chennai, a 24-dish sadya awaits diners with favourites pachadi, thoran, erriserry, avial, and more. The restaurant, decorated with traditional poo kolam, and garlands, will be serving it for lunch on September 8. ₹1,500+tax. For reservations, call 8939865112.

At The Mallu Joint’s sadya, a feast of 23 dishes is available for dine-in and takeaway. On September 8 for ₹749. For reservations, call or Whatsapp +9176741305.

At Kappa Chakka Kandhari, expect a Onasadya (dine-in, take away) with an added feature of gift boxes this year. The dine-in and meal boxes comprise 26 traditional vegetarian dishes prepared by cooks from Kerala. Feast In a Box priced at ₹4950 (plus taxes), is available for lunch only, and serves five, packed in stainless steel containers and a hot box. Also available is classic Kerala payasam gift box with four variants (₹ 700 plus tax, per litre). The Onam gift box (₹ 2500 plus taxes, pre-book only) comprising 500 ml of four different payasams, four 200 grams bottles of specialty pickles and four different types of chips. Make your reservations for Onasadhya (₹900+tax) for dine-in and pre-book your take away box at: www.kckonam.com, available from September 6 to 8, at their Chennai and Bengaluru branches.

This Thiruvonam, the team of chefs at ITC Grand Chola are offering an exhaustive Onam Sadhya, for dine in as well as take away. The thali includes the traditional vegetarian fare — kalan, erriserry, avial — alongside a range of chips, pickles and gravies. From September 7 to 10, 11 am to 1 pm. A meal for two 2 costs ₹2250, inclusive of taxes, and ₹3750 for 4. For reservations, call 9884539793

The sadya at Taj Coromandel | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At Savya Rasa, cooks from Kerala are joining the team of chefs with ingredients and spices sourced from the region. On the menu will be the classic condiments sharkara viratti, chammadhi, inji puli, and a range of vegetable preparations. For dessert, pazham pradhaman and ada pradhaman are being planned. At Chennai, New Delhi, and Pune, from September 3 to 8 for lunch and dinner. ₹1099 (dine in) and ₹2199 (take away, serves 2 to 3). For reservations, call: Chennai: 9940091899; Pune: 9130095522 and Delhi: 9311122401.

This year’s Onam fare at Malgudi restaurant in Savera will be offered for three days. There is the option of thali meals at Malgudi or a buffet with 35 dishes at Piano. September 6 to 8. Onam thali is priced at ₹1500 and buffet at ₹1300. For reservations, call 9360916619