Back on stage

Missing from the Hindi film scene for some time now, actor Riya Sen was recently seen in Delhi for the promotion of 30 Minutes, where she has done a catchy number.

Excerpts from a chat:

Why 30 minutes?

It is a psychological thriller which talks about father-son relationship and how the former has traumatised the latter to teach lessons of life. Moreover, it’s about respecting time and punctuality where people should not take anyone for granted.

How did the idea of doing a special song come into being?

This movie was offered when I was doing a Hindi- Bengali film, so I couldn’t take up the role. But later, the team came back to me with an item song which is so nice to hear. When Hiten Paintel sent me the song, I told him that it was very catchy and would love to perform on it. I heard it two-three times and was ready. Wish I would have done the movie.

How has been your journey?

Well, talking about my journey, I had noticed a lot of changes in myself from Taj Mahal till now. I entered the film industry when I was in school. During those days I used to be a very shy and vulnerable. In fact, I wish I had started my acting career after completing my college studies. Talking about the present, I have become more confident, communicative and bit more aware about the art of handling things.

Do you think that Bollywood has changed from the time you were launched?

I think Bollywood has come a long way from the time when I was launched. Earlier, the film industry was confused regarding the audience’s preferences. Now the stories and storytelling have become more modern and they suit this generation’s choices. The gap between the industry’s thinking and generation’s preferences has been bridged. I wish I had started my acting career now.

If not acting, which profession you would have been in?

I would have been in politics because I have learnt the art of communication.

Do you follow politics?

I follow little bit. I have been following politics since my mother (Moon Moon Sen) has become the Member of Parliament. I have yet to master the art of politics.

What inspired you to become an actress?

My mother and grandmother were the greatest inspiration for me to become an actress. Moreover, from my grown up days, I saw producers, directors and journalists in my home. I didn’t see anybody else. So, in a way, it was already decided that me and my sister will join film industry.

What are your plans? Is marriage a priority?

Currently, I am shooting a gangster based movie called Senapati, a Hindi-Bengali film with Parambarta. Right now I am single, but if somebody has a proposal, I am all ears!