A classy alternative

Isn’t it too ingrained in our minds that Mercedes Benz, Audi and BMW are top-notch luxury automobile brands. There comes nothing close as they are considered premium. And, it is unthinkable for many to buy anything else, in the same money, thanks to their legacy. However, all said and done, we do have today Volvo Auto India, the Swedish carmaker, which is inching its way to glory. With every new car launch, Volvo seems to be emerging as a stronger contender. Its care to detailing, its focus on safety and now its classy looks are all making the brand so much better for connoisseurs.

Out with their new S90, a luxury sedan, Volvo Auto India is set to be playing against the E-class, the A6 and the 5-series. And, in this game, the Swedish claims to be one up on the Germans. Here is a piece of what we found out while driving the S90 in Jodhpur recently.

While cruising on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway, we tried to test the speed, the quality of drive, the stability inside and everything turned out to be pleasingly good. The power delivery is linear and doesn’t really hold you back when you push the throttle. However, it isn’t the fastest. The focus here is on making it elite and classy. Not quite sporty, I believe. So, if you are up for luxurious comfort that keeps you the safest try out S90. It will churn out 190PS of power with 400Nm of torque.

Interestingly, S90 is to replace the ageing S80. And, there is certainly a lot of changes in this new offering. The new S90 is based on Volvo’s recently introduced highly flexible Scalable Platform Architecture (SPA). It offers the same platform as that of the hugely popular XC90. Its engine is of D4 2litres (diesel) which again is reminiscent of XC90 but with a different refinement and tuning. From the outside, the car looks simple with a minimalistic design.

It catches the eye. It is quite long and it isn’t curvy. It is rather straight. The bonnet is flattened out running straight up. The rear is of help. . It isn’t just done in a quick bit. No rush to complete the design. There are C-shaped tail lights, dual integrated exhaust pipes and the cut lines. Overall, the exterior of S90 scores well.

As soon as you enter the cabin, you observe the similarity it has with the XC90. There is the similar infotainment screen, the start/stop button and the Bowers & Wilkins speakers. For comfort sake, there is Nappa leather upholstery with a four way power adjustable lumbar support. The front seats are ventilated. And, there is enough leg room. You sit in the rear and you would bask in the calmness.

The suspension plays its role. The elbow room and the head room aren’t to worry for either. There is, however, a raised floor panel that runs along which might be a little disturbing on long journey for the third passenger.

It is likely to be launched in November with a speculated price hovering between Rs.55-59 lakh.