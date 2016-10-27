Take one: scene one

It was a red-letter day for Unarvu, the senior citizen’s forum of Vyloppilly Samskriti Bhavan. On Thursday, October 27, the fraternity presented its first stage production, Oru Serial Durantham at the centre as part of the ongoing Nataka Kalari.

“It was a big day for us. We have been staging cultural programme and skits. But a drama is a first for us. The suggestion was put forward by the Department of Culture. They wanted to know if we could come up with a play in connection with Nataka Kalari. And our members are always game for anything! We had less than two weeks to put up the play,” says K.P. Venugopalan Nair, coordinator of Unarvu.

Theatre veteran Karyavattom Sreekandan Nair wrote the script and directed the play. “There are no experienced actors in our forum. Yet the play has over 30 of our members essaying different roles,” says Venugopalan Nair. He co-directed the play with Sreekandan Nair.

The play, a social commentary, is about a former teacher who lives in a house with his caretaker. K. N. Sasidharan Nair and K.N. Muralidharan Nair played the main roles.