Sparkling flow of ‘ravas’

VISAKHAPATNAM: A delectable veena concert by renowned Bhamidipati Kanaka Durga Prasad popularly known as BKD enraptured the sangeetha rasikas in Visakhapatnam. BKD’s playing sparkles with flowing ‘ravas’. It makes so delightful an experience that he can justly be called Rava Kanka Durga Prasad or RKD. In tandem with his talented daughter Veenadhari, he presented a string of pieces with finesse offering an aural treat in melody. It is heartening to see Veenadhari, a disciple of Pappu Padma Ravishenkar, presenting her part with verve. A judicious proportion of both sangeetha and sahithya bhava forms a noteworthy aspect of his concerts and Veenadhari followed suit well. He brings out the intrinsic beauty of the chosen raga in a cautious craft of well marked phrases in a phased build up of its structure, and deft swara suits lend further sheen to it.

The concert opened with popular Vaathapi Ganapathim of Muttuswamy Dikshitar in raga Hamsadhwani and he moved on to take up the pacharatna krithi Endaro mahanubhavulu of Thyagaraja in raga Sree. With the initial pieces firmly taking the audience into his fold, it was musical sparkles all the way. Brovabharam of Thyagaraja in raga Bahudari found an elegant treatment. The emotive supplication of a staunch devotee to the Lord to shield him from earthly woes found poignant expression in his exposition.

Bantureethi of Thyagaraja in raga Hamsanadam was another piece that drew wide applause. Each lyrical shade of this composition in perfect sync with musical phrases was quite absorbing in its appeal. Raga Mohana for Rama ninne nammina varamu of Thyagaraja was the mainstay of the session. With taanam in raga malika consisting raga Sivaranjani, Tillanga, Mayamalavagoula and Behag , it visibly mesmerized the audience. The gripping raga outline brought out its innate beauty in its entirety. Krishna Nebagane Baro in raga Yeman needs a mention for its particular presentation. BKD did it combining the styles of Chittibabu and Balachander yet retained his distinct way. Bhagyadalakshmi of Purandardasa in raga Madhyamavathi and Mysore Doraiswamy Iyengar swara rachana in raga Sindhubhairavi were other highlights of the concert.

D Dharma Rao on mridangam lent competent support. Visakha Rasajna Vedika hosted the event.