A short thriller

Uncanny coincidences lead to a gripping intrigue in ‘Benjamin,’ an 18-minute film, directed by Manoj Kumar Natarajan. Psychological thrillers may be dime a dozen, but Manoj’s attempt is definitely different and engaging.

Three aspiring filmmakers, Shri, Giri and Karthik, are working on a story – a murder mystery – at a restaurant, when, at first intuitively and later verily, Shri spots mannerisms of their imaginary killer in a stranger who is eating at another table. His gut feeling is that he is a murderer.

“Don’t begin your synchronicity theory again,” says an exasperated Giri. “If you conclude that just because certain characteristics of this man are similar to the character in our story, you are mad,” chides Karthik.

Yet ignoring his friends’ words of caution and their efforts to dissuade him, saying “I bet his name is Benjamin,” (The name of the killer in their story is Benjamin) Shri goes towards the stranger’s table… Manoj serves a suspenseful denouement at this point. Are these men walking into a trap? Are they going to be sitting ducks? Whatever else it has or hasn’t, ‘Benjamin’ has a riveting finale.

Synchronicity could seem an implausible phenomenon for many, but ‘Benjamin’ works quite credibly on the premise that “there’s no such thing as chance.”

Jayakumar, a stage veteran, whose potential has been showcased in several Magic Lantern theatre productions, essays the title role with ease. Cinema has not made much use of Jayakumar’s talent, though he has been a part of hit films like ‘Pizza’ and ‘Thegidi.’

The three young men (Amzath Khan, Giri and Karthik) are spontaneous, while Shazia Amin is convincing as the stoned doctor. But the rankling question is will a doctor indulge in drug abuse?

When statutory warnings against smoking and drinking ‘greet’ you twice at every show at the cinemas, and use of four letter words on the big screen are ‘silenced,’ it beats me how ‘Benjamin’ reeks of cigars, cigarettes, booze, and swear words and gets away with them!

‘Benjamin’ is on YouTube but remember, as the opening proclaims, this short “is intended for mature audiences.”