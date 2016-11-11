Priyanka Chopra produced Punjabi film to release in December

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s first Punjabi production, “Sarvann”, is set to release in December.
The 34-year-old star, who is currently busy in the west with the second season of American TV series “Quantico”, shared the news via Twitter. It is her second foray in regional cinema under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.
“Drum roll So proud to announce @PurplePebblePic’s debut Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’ Coming this December! Watch this space for more! #Sarvann,” Priyanka wrote.
Earlier, Priyanka had produced Marathi film “Ventilator”, which also marked her Marathi singing debut.
Written and directed by Karan Guliani, “Sarvann” features popular Punjabi actor and singer Amrinder Gill in the lead role.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor