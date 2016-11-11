Priyanka Chopra produced Punjabi film to release in December

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s first Punjabi production, “Sarvann”, is set to release in December.

The 34-year-old star, who is currently busy in the west with the second season of American TV series “Quantico”, shared the news via Twitter. It is her second foray in regional cinema under her Purple Pebble Pictures banner.

“Drum roll So proud to announce @PurplePebblePic’s debut Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’ Coming this December! Watch this space for more! #Sarvann,” Priyanka wrote.

Earlier, Priyanka had produced Marathi film “Ventilator”, which also marked her Marathi singing debut.

Written and directed by Karan Guliani, “Sarvann” features popular Punjabi actor and singer Amrinder Gill in the lead role.