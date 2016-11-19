On to the big league

Comedian Bala Saravanan has managed to make a mark for himself by playing the ‘hero’s friend’ to great effect. He is now all set to become a director, and says he will be making the announcement very soon. “I’m happy with how my career has panned out, and I know I still have a long way to go as a comedian. In fact, I received an offer to play the lead after Darling, but I didn’t have the guts to take it up then. Perhaps, I should think about it now.”

He is excited about the roles he’s doing now. “I have done several slapstick roles so far, and feel it is time to move on. I have great hopes for Adhe Kangal, in which I play an honest constable who’s driven to achieve his goals.” He hopes that it will add to the meaningful roles he has so far done: a journalism student in Koottathil Oruvan, a thief in Aalukku Paathi, and a mature brother in Ulkuthu.”

G.V. Prakash-starrer Bruce Lee is another film he is confident about. “GV and I are good friends, and I credit him for my success. Right from Darling, he’s given me a lot of confidence.” Bala Saravanan realises that he may not be the reason people come to the theatres. “But there are moments in every film that I try to make my own. I make those moments count.”