High five - Thiruvananthapuram

GURU
The film unravels the nature of belief itself, a perspective intricately woven into a story that relates equally to philosophers and children alike. With extraordinary acting, an all-consuming narrative and a story that captures the imagination of generations, it is the tale of a man with sight, in a world of the blind.
THE PRESTIGE
Christopher Nolan presents this rather unassuming presentation in a picture starring the crème de la crème of Hollywood. The movie is a truly exhilarating experience with the late Victorian era depicted in full Stoker-esque feel and quality.
GROUNDHOG DAY
The king of sarcasm Bill Murray at his sarcastic best. The seemingly simple routine for a local TV news reporter takes an unusual turn, as events unfold in this comedic 90s pièce de résistance. Full of snowy charm and as much wit as your Saturday afternoon can handle, this is a fantastic film.
NO SMOKING
A no nonsense neo-noir psychological thriller that reaches into your soul and clutches at that all too familiar feeling of uneasiness. Watch it with as high an expectation as you want, it cannot disappoint.
SNOWPIERCER
The point of view that society is only what you choose to make of it is what sets this apart from other movies of its kin. Captivating and kinetic, there is virtually no lag in narrative, presented in a never-before-tasted flavour.
Abhinov Punnakkal, Kochi
(Readers can send in their top five movies to frhighfive @thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words)
