Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Kattazhagia Singarperumal Temple: Sahasra deepa mahothsavam, nagaswaram by T.S.K..Sowrirajan and party, 10 a.m.; thirumanjanam, 11 a.m.; vocal concert by Sruthi Ranjani-Smrti Ranjani and party, 4.30 p.m.; discourse by Nagai Mukundan and Sahasra deepam, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sri Kamalavalli Nachiar Temple: Dolothsavam, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; unjal kandarulal, 7.15 p.m.; purappadu from Unjal mandapam, 8.30 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, Woraiyur, 8.45 p.m.

GENERAL

Solar Trust and UNICEF: Training and discussion with coordinators on introduction of ARS mobile App and ARS-IP data collection, TASSOS campus, 10 a.m.