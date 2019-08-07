Engagements -August 8, 2019

V. V. Vanniaperumal College for Women: Old Students’ Association meeting; K. Chellathai of Saiva Bhanu Kshatriya College, Aruppukottai, speaks on ‘Ilakkiyam Pesuvom,’ 11.30 a.m.; AIDS awareness programme, Vijayalakshmi, gynaecologist, addresses, 3.30 p.m.
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education: Orientation programme for MBA students; R. Saiprakash addresses; Ravindran, Dean, presides, TIFAC-CORE, 9.30 a.m.
Dr. Umayal Ramanathan College for Women: International conference on ‘Emerging paradigms in disease management and energy technology;’ J. Hemalatha of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi; B. Subramaniyan of Central Electrochemical Research Institute, and Jemima Kingsley of Dr. M. Cherian’s Heart Foundation, address, 10 a.m.
