Zee Telugu celebrates 15th anniversary on May 18

With most families staying home, television channels are using the lockdown time to retain viewers and attract new audience. Zee Telugu has come up with power-packed content to coincide with its 15th anniversary on May 18. The channel brings back its classic comedy show Amrutham season 1 and the political story Queen.

Directed by Gautham Menon and Prasath Murugesan, Queen starring Ramya Krishnan, Indrajith Sukumaran and Anjana Jayaprakash was a Tamil-English webseries based on the novel Queen by Anita Sivakumaran and was shown on MX Player streaming service. Now it will be telecast on the channel as a series.

The shows, Amrutham and Queen to be aired on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD from May 18 will fill in the 8 pm to 9 pm timeslot (Queen at 8 pm and Amrutham at 8 30 pm.), five days a week.

Dance performances

The channel has planned a host of fun-filled activities and dance performances on May 18. Zee Telugu takes viewers on a nostalgic trip with Anubandhaniki Padihenellu. The specially curated show telecasts iconic moments from the popular — past and current — shows. It is also a digital event as actors, who have had a bond with the channel through their shows, not only share experiences but also perform from their homes.

In the evening at 6 pm, catch the television première of Raahu on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

The channel’s campaign #GetMasked asks viewers to embrace the new normal by wearing masks made by them at home and donate them to the ones in need. “The movement is to empower every one of us to take charge of protecting ourselves, our families and communities – encouraging individual action and responsibility,” says a spokesperson. The campaign also focuses on the need for sanitation and reusing masks.

Commenting on the 15th anniversary and content line-up, Anuradha Gudur, business head of Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu says, “Since the lockdown, we have been making constant efforts so that our viewers stay entertained while staying connected with us.”