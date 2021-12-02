Entertainment

YouTube India’s top 10 music videos of 2021: ‘Lut Gaye,’ ‘Paani Paani,’ ‘Saranga Dariya’ and more

A still from ‘Lut Gaye’  

YouTube India has unveiled their list of top ten music videos from 2021.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Lut Gaye, a romantic ballad composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja, tops the list. The rise of Bhojpuri music with artists Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj at the helm of the sub-culture continues, with two videos in the top ten.

 

Other popular videos include Badhshah’s Paani Paani, the dance song Saraga Dariya from Telugu film Love Story, and the popular Tamil indie track Enjoy Enjaami by Dhee and Arivu.

 

With a dearth of film music this year, many independent songs released this year were accompanied by music videos with distinct storylines, featuring popular movie actors.

Here is the full list:

YouTube India’s top 10 music videos of 2021: ‘Lut Gaye,’ ‘Paani Paani,’ ‘Saranga Dariya’ and more


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Malayalam short film ‘Villain’ looks at what parents abandoned by children go through

‘Akhanda’ movie review: An ultra high decibel roar

Telugu play ‘Rallu Etthani Coolielu’ is a satire on the modern day corrupt times

‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ review: Kunjali Marakkar certainly deserved a much better tribute

Madhu Neelakandan: The challenge for cinematographers is to understand the director’s vision

The Railway Men: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, to headline YRF series on Bhopal gas tragedy

With Krishnaveni Cinemas, an iconic Chennai landmark gets a much needed image makeover

New on Disney+ Hotstar in December: ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett’ and more

Cobie Smulders to return as Maria Hill for ‘Secret Invasion’ series

Bollywood’s bad men booked

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Inside Edge’ Season 3, ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ and more

‘83’ a glorious tribute to the historic moment, says Ranveer Singh

‘The King’s Man’ to release in India on December 31

Coming to Netflix: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2’ and more

Kamal Haasan fully recovers from COVID-19, fit to resume work from December 4

Vadodara-based textile designer Medha Bhatt’s works of art using fabric discards tell stories that resonate with her clients

GV Prakash: ‘Bachelor’ is a modern take on a toxic relationship

Bichu Thirumala’s evocative lyrics always struck a chord with listeners

Ajith Kumar asks fans to stop calling him ‘Thala’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 4:02:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/youtube-indias-top-10-music-videos-of-2021-lut-gaye-paani-paani-saranga-dariya-and-more/article37804167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY