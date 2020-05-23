Your lockdown guide to must-watch live gigs

Supportive Cities Stage

This is a comeback story, set in Chennai. Till about two years ago, Nithin D’mello and Siddharth Kumar were organising secret music gigs in people’s homes. It was in March 2020 that they were set to return to the scene with a proper venue of their own: they even managed a dry run of the space on March 3. Now restricted to their homes, the duo has been hosting musical takeovers of their Instagram page for the past three weeks, and will continue to do so for many to come. Follow @sc_stage to hear a new indie artiste every Wednesday.

Chennai musician Troydon Netto | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Vir Das At Home

The famous comedian has been steadily putting up content on his Instagram, both for the laughs and to mobilise relief effort for COVID-19. His Vir Das At Home series is now entering its third round of ticketed gigs, each directed entirely towards charity, and has helped organisations like Oxfam India. His upcoming sets are scheduled for May 29 and May 30, Friday and Saturday, and the proceeds are set to benefit NGOs like the Mumbai-based Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, which works with slum dwellers and organised sector workers of the city.

Accor Live Limitless

The team behind the Ibis music gigs (both global and India-specific) has now spread its wings further. Global hospitality group Accor, which owns Novotel and Ibis, among others, has launched a “lifestyle live loyalty programme” called Accor Live Limitless (ALL). The #ALLatHome campaign has cooking sessions, yoga and lots of live music focused on Indian audiences, streaming on Facebook and Instagram. So far, it has featured a Jazz evening by the founder of The Piano Man Group, a DJ night with Aztec and more. The streams take place from the official handles and pages of their many properties, so just follow #ALLatHome on Instagram or Facebook and pick what you like.

Arjun Sagar Gupta | Photo Credit: special arrangement

OddPops indie Instatalkies

Established bands, fledgeling singer-songwriters, respected music journalists… this series features them all. OddPops’ Instagram lives are less about performances and more about discussion, with candid chats covering everything from creative processes to the state of the indie circuit, the latter becoming more and more pertinent and a difficult topic of conversation in times like these. So far, guests have included When Chai Met Toast frontman Ashwin Gopakumar, Parvaaz drummer Sachin Banandur and Swiss Instrumental post-rock outfit Hubris, among others. There is a new session every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, on the OddPops Instagram channel.

Parvaaz, the band | Photo Credit: special arrangement

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are watching live at metro@thehindu.co.in.