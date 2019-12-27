Entertainment

Watch | Top 10 female Bollywood stars of the decade

A video featuring the top ten Bollywood actresses between 2010 and 2019

Bollywood’s box office business (nett domestic) may have more than doubled from 2010 to 2019 — from about ₹1,700 crore to about ₹4,000 crore.

According to the box office numbers compiled by Mumbai-based media consulting firm, Ormax Media, Katrina Kaif is the most popular female star of the decade. She was followed by Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Alia followed by Deepika and Kangana head the rising female star list.

