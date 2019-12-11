Entertainment

Watch | Top 10 box office grossers of the decade

more-in

A video featuring the top ten Bollywood films that were the biggest earners between 2010 and 2019

Bollywood’s box office business (nett domestic) may have more than doubled from 2010 to 2019 — from about ₹1,700 crore to about ₹4,000 crore — but the biggest success story of the decade is not a Hindi film. According to the box office numbers compiled by Mumbai-based media consulting firm, Ormax Media, it’s the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that has raked in the most money for Bollywood. Ormax Media estimates the Hindi version’s nett domestic box office earnings to be ₹510 crore, which is ₹135 crore more than the second biggest earner of the decade Dangal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Cinema National Videos Multimedia Entertainment Cinema
cinema
entertainment (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 1:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/watch-top-10-box-office-grossers-of-the-decade/article30275478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY