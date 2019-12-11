Watch | Top 10 box office grossers of the decade

Bollywood’s box office business (nett domestic) may have more than doubled from 2010 to 2019 — from about ₹1,700 crore to about ₹4,000 crore — but the biggest success story of the decade is not a Hindi film. According to the box office numbers compiled by Mumbai-based media consulting firm, Ormax Media, it’s the Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that has raked in the most money for Bollywood. Ormax Media estimates the Hindi version’s nett domestic box office earnings to be ₹510 crore, which is ₹135 crore more than the second biggest earner of the decade Dangal.