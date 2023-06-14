Watch | ‘Badava Gopi’ ventures into the stand-up comedy space with ‘Big Mouth’

June 14, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

A well-known face among Tamil audiences, actor ‘Badava’ Gopi — who wears the multiple hats of comedian, mimic, singer and commentator — visited The Hindu premises recently. Gopi is now doing his first live ticketed stand-up comedy show in Chennai this weekend.

Titled ‘Big Mouth’, it will be a blend of all the skills with which he has entertained audiences for many years. “The most popular format today seems to be stand-up comedy, and I see that as a means for my content to reach the present generation,” he says, adding that his USP is the variety he can offer on stage.

Big Mouth will be held on June 18, 7.30pm at Medai, Alwarpet, Chennai. For tickets, visit bookmyshow

Reporting: Srinivasa Ramanujam

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Shiva Raj

Production: Shiva Raj