Warner Bros, Spotify team up for original superhero podcast series

Binge-watching all the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney and DC Extended Universe films to live vicariously through our favourite heroes and villains, can get repititive. That said, with podcasting being all the rage, music streaming service Spotify is entering into a new multiyear partnership with Warner Bros. and DC to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts exclusively on Spotify.

The partnership — the first to involve the intellectual property of the entire DC Universe — will leverage iconic characters (such as Harley Quinn, Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman) in new Spotify shows. Additionally, the companies are expected to draw upon Warner Bros. Studio’s broader collection of timeless titles as stand-alone podcast series. This collaborative and innovative effort will further increase the diverse array of premium storytelling content for Spotify listeners around the world.

This should help build up anticipation for the release of Wonder Woman 1984 (scheduled for October 2020 in the US), Zack Snyder’s The Justice League (2021 on HBO Max), and other DC Extended Universe film projects.

According to Spotify, Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) will manage the business and strategy related matter of the partnership. Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content (BRC), will oversee the creative relationship and will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform.

Continued collab This agreement builds upon a January 2020 first-look deal Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced with Rainy Day Podcasts, which is a new company formed by Jagged Films partners Mick Jagger and Victoria Pearman (Shine a Light, Get on Up, Vinyl, Enigma), producer Steve Bing (The Polar Express, Marley, Neil Young: Heart of Gold, Shine a Light), and Oscar-nominated writer Josh Olson (A History of Violence).

On the Warner Bros. side, the partnership will be managed through a cross-divisional effort led by Peter Girardi and Robert Steele, who will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform. Girardi (Executive Vice President of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation) will serve as the creative lead, and Steele (Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Digital Networks) will spearhead strategic business aspects of the partnership for the Studio.

“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” said Robert Steele and Peter Girardi in a joint statement.