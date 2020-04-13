These podcasts could liven up your lockdown days

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your Weekly Podcasts, we have a list that features a truck driver’s audio diaries about mysterious murders; an alternate reality game; a possessed girl and more.

Alice Isn’t Dead

A truck driver, who is initially unnamed, goes in search of her wife, the eponymous Alice, who he had long assumed was dead. Alice Isn’t Dead is one long, eerie road trip across America. The podcast series is written by Welcome to Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink and voiced by Jasika Nicole (who plays Astrid Farnsworth in the sci-fi series Fringe). As it follows the audio diary format, we mostly get to hear just one character talk. But Nicole’s superb voice acting and Fink’s writing keeps you hooked. Some of these monologues get you inside the character’s head.

Episode length: 25 minutes (on average). Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

Rabbits

Like Alice Isn’t Dead, this one also involves a missing person. In the search for her friend Yumiko, Carly Parker stumbles upon a disturbing mystery. Initially thought to be some random internet subculture, she finds that Rabbit is actually a decades-old alternative reality game that has moved to the digital space. The Game, as it’s called in the series, could cause its players to go insane or even die. If conspiracy theories excite you, definitely check this podcast out. Also, Neil Patrick Harris had recommended this podcast three years ago, calling it “addictive”.

Episode length: 50-plus minutes (on average). Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

Lore

Well, you might have chanced upon Lore, while looking for horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime. Before it became an American horror anthology series, it was an acclaimed podcast, narrated by Aaron Mahnke (who’s the narrator for the TV show as well). Unlike most horror podcasts, this one narrates spooky incidents or rituals — from ancient and modern times — that were documented or reported. If you are a fan of The Conjuring (not its horrible spinoffs), then, Lore might be like reading through the case files of the Warrens.

Episode length: 20 (on average). Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

The NoSleep Podcast

There’s a nosleep subreddit for those who like making up creepy stories or want to share their paranormal experiences — most of them written as first-person posts. It had a great campfire like effect and soon crossed a million followers (it has grown to over 13 million now). So, the redditors started a podcast. Some of the best stories on the subreddit are produced as single episodes. Since it’s not a series, you have the liberty to just play any episode.

Episode length: 30 (on average). Available on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more.

