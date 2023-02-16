HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

That ’90s Show: throwback TV is great, but there’s nothing like good old-fashioned original storytelling

Last month, Netflix released a sequel to the 90s hit sitcom ‘That ’70s Show’, featuring new as well as some of the old characters

February 16, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

Aditya Mani Jha
Aditya Mani Jha
A promotional still from ‘That ’90s Show’, featuring a new group of teenagers with familial links to the original characters from ‘That ’70s Show’.

A promotional still from ‘That ’90s Show’, featuring a new group of teenagers with familial links to the original characters from ‘That ’70s Show’.

There’s a difference between TV shows that you admire (for the writing, the acting, the technical finesse, etc.) and TV shows that you can’t stop watching. The latter describes a specific mode of fandom, and that’s the relationship I have with  That ’70s Show (1998-2006), starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and others.

A teen sitcom focusing on the lives of a group of youngsters in Wisconsin, U.S., in the late 70s,  That ’70s Show was one of the most popular TV comedies of its time. Last month, Netflix released a sequel called  That ’90s Show, featuring a new group of teenagers (with familial links to the original characters) in 1995.

ALSO READ
AI can’t replicate surreal human experience of music, says 3-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej

One of the big stylistic tics of  That ’70s Show was ‘recreating’ iconic TV and film moments of the 70s. So we had Jackie (Kunis) and Hyde (Danny Masterson) recreating the ‘You’re The One That I Want’ song from  Grease, originally performed by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The show also recreated iconic skits from ‘vintage’ sitcoms like  I Love LucyThe Dick Van Dyke Show and  Bewitched, among others.  That ’90s Show continues this tradition, recreating scenes from  Beverly Hills 90210, with Beverly Hills alum Bryan Austin Green playing a caricature of himself.

Winning strategy for Hollywood

ALSO READ
NTR Jr. is riding the RRR wave, with an eye on Marvel Studios and an action-packed year ahead

This tradition of ‘throwback TV’ has been a major force in Hollywood — exemplified, most recently, by the 2021 Marvel series WandaVision, where every episode is styled after a different sitcom. The show begins with the likes of  Bewitched and  The Dick Van Dyke Show and moves forward in time, with  Full House representing the 90s,  Malcolm in the Middle representing the 2000s and  Modern Family for the 2010s.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2023: From Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to movies on Iran and a jury headed by Kristen Stewart, here’s what to expect

While this feels like a winning strategy, commercially speaking, there is a flip side to this approach as well. The late American writer David Foster Wallace, in his 1993 essay ‘E Unibus Pluram’, spoke about how the overuse of irony and allusion in American TV has influenced American writing (in a really bad way).

Wallace warns readers and writers against the templatised usage of ironic self-reference, using Mary Tyler Moore’s MTM Enterprises as an example. In a 1988 episode of  St. Elsewhere, an MTM medical drama, a deluded patient (played by an actor from  The Bob Newhart Show, another MTM production) believes he is Mary Richards from  The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Endless nudge-winks follow, the coup de grace being Betty White playing a surgeon — the patient promptly calls her “Sue” after Sue Ann Nivens, the character White played on  The Mary Tyler Moore Show. With “tragic inevitability (…) and a too-straight face”, White says he must have confused her for someone else. “There is nothing but television on this episode,” Wallace writes. “Every joke and dramatic surge depends on involution, meta-television. It is in-joke within in-joke.”

Overlapping story arcs

A promotional still from ‘That ’70s Show’, starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and others.

A promotional still from ‘That ’70s Show’, starring Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and others.

ALSO READ
Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ is a worthy successor to the teen vs. monster sci-fi genre of shows

The involution/ meta-television effect compounds over time in American television;  Happy Days was a 70s production that poked gentle fun at the 50s,  That ’70s Show was a 90s production parodying the 70s (including, and especially,  Happy Days),  That ’90s Show is a 2020s production parodying the 90s, and so on.

ALSO READ
Satire | An open letter to all movie and web series recommenders: back off

Disney and Marvel, with their rhizomatic sprawl of interconnected intellectual properties, are at a high risk of spiralling into the kind of ‘irony loop’ Wallace was warning us against. Out of the 20-plus feature films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe till date, only outliers like Thor: Ragnarok or Black Panther can truly be enjoyed in a standalone capacity; the rest are often too dependent upon callbacks, upon the often-tedious untangling of unresolved story arcs from other films. And while  WandaVision and  That ’90s Show are a great deal better (and can be understood on their own terms), Wallace’s overarching point is still valid.

Throwback TV can be cute and fun and probably helps streaming executives sleep better at night, safe in the knowledge that well-known intellectual property generally guarantees a certain minimum level of public interest. However, it cannot and should not be a substitute for good old fashioned ‘storytelling from scratch’.

It’s good to rope in new fans for old stuff. But it’s even better to earn those fans through something that’s 100% independent, something that does not depend upon hours and hours of pre-viewed footage — wouldn’t you agree?

The writer and journalist is working on his first book of non-fiction.

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / television / television personalities / entertainment (general) / cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.