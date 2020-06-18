Movies

‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

The verdict comes after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Hollywood actor

That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors have said.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson.

The charges were filed on Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

It’s not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when they investigation was made public in 2017.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 2:29:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/that-70s-show-actor-danny-masterson-charged-with-raping-three-women/article31858512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY