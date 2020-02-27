Super Singer contestant Krishaang’s rendition of ‘Buddhi Ulla Manidharellam’ goes viral on social media

A short video of a young boy singing Buddhi Ulla Manidharellam, the famous old song from the Tamil film Annai rendered in characteristic style by the yesteryear artiste Chandrababu, and starring Ranga Rao and Bhanumathi, has taken social media by storm.

The video, so far anonymous, was shot inside a classroom at a city school, and shows the student whose name is Krishaang, render a delightful version of the track. His enthusiasm and enunciation of the language, as well as his ability to capture the unique inflections of Chandrababu’s voice have come in for great praise from Twitter users who have been sharing the video since yesterday.

This song has so many chromatic notes and crazy vibratos this boy jus nailed it with so much ease ... I request his parents to give the best ever training possible ... future @Shankar_Live for sure ♥️ https://t.co/xjNoQVTT9h — thaman S (@MusicThaman) February 26, 2020

Among those who shared the video and praised his singing was music composer S. Thaman, who said that the boy would be a future Shankar Mahadevan.

“This song has so many chromatic notes and crazy vibratos. This boy jus nailed it with so much ease. I request his parents to give [him] the best ever training possible,” he said, in a tweet.

Following the video going viral, many social media users were quick to identify the boy as a contestant on the new season of Super Singer Junior which airs on Vijay TV. He has been selected to participate in the show and will compete against 19 other young contestants.

In the reality show’s first episode which aired on Saturday, Krishaang along with another contestant sang the peppy song Ennama Kannu Sowkiyama? from the Rajinikanth film Mr Bharat. Their performance came in for much praise from the judges, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Chitra, Kalpana and actor-singer Nakul.