1. Earl Wild was an American jazz and classical pianist who in 1939 became the first pianist to perform a recital live on television. The small studio was lit by so many bright and hot lights that the ivory piano keys started to warp. In 1997, he became part of history again when he became the first pianist to do something else which we all now are familiar with, thanks to the pandemic. What did Wild become the first to do which many musicians do nowadays?