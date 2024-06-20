GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3312

Published - June 20, 2024 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Some artists use these small boat homes (6,4)

6 Somewhat eastwards, on and off (1,3)

9 Far-off beasts found in a Paris slum, upsetting (10)

10 Flower from flipping digital assistant (4)

11 Force entertaining government to become re-elected (7,5)

15 Spotted something that includes good tenor performer (7)

16 Flimsy song, a metaphor for nothing (4,3)

17 One’s starting out as initially low wage recipient (7)

18 Endlessly marketed daft insurance mascot? (7)

19 Oh, even Luther converted in final moments (8,4)

23 Ill-natured help catching cold (4)

24 Fail to prepare to fire cartridge with no bullet (4,1,5)

25 Not quietly, removes skin from fish (4)

26 Wildly eviscerate group holding gunpowder? (3,7)

Down

1 Home match (4)

2 Nobleman seen in rear light (4)

3 Brook’s features (11)

4 Informed of second loo, did you say? (5,2)

5 Initially didactic young lyricist (aged, now)? (5)

7 Those two torture devices – for Spooner – they belong to bygone times (10)

8 Soldiers run away: traitors! (6,4)

12 20 isn’t one – but here it is! (5,6)

13 After period of maturity, fruit and cheese finally rot (10)

14 Everyman’s jokes? Of no significance (10)

18 Second aggressive fellow’s punky hairdos (7)

20 Ether, quaint number (5)

21 Globalism overwhelming island (4)

22 Island where you once sat next to small king (4)

Crossword Solution No. 3311

