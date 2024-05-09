GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3306

Updated - May 09, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Across

1 A serving of ice cream and a lot of champagne (6)

4 No longer popular, helped in the kitchen (6-2)

9 Pest is banished in shade (6)

10 Courses of dried fruit announced (8)

11 ‘Exotic’ millionaire Cher cherished – to some extent (9)

13 Warning signal, with skill, sounded (5)

14 Yanked hair back rudely: this should stop (9,5)

17 ‘Because the greatest pleasure is wine’? Dear me! (3,7,4)

21 Some shout down to overcome ... (5)

22 ... rioting, perhaps without consideration (3,2,4)

24 Anti-royalist not about to be one serving? (8)

25 Prison officer to make another sketch after reflection (6)

26 Everyman, wanting reverse gear, turns over fancy car(8)

27 Star pugilist’s memento? (6)

Down

1 Hams and corn prepared for emperors (8)

2 Took a quick look and bounced off (7)

3 Only 5/7ths vague? That’s relative (5)

5 Extra line for one of central characters in Amélie? (5,6)

6 Cattle in this place, crosses (9)

7 Study old money in European kingdom (7)

8 Picture someone using Twitter? (6)

12 Work together, masking nasty smell in part of shirt that’s put away (11)

15 Ancient, passionately heated, romantically omnipotent deity inducing tremendous eroticism, primarily? (9)

16 One offering to be more gentle (8)

18 In absence of judge, objector banged up for 31 days (7)

19 A boy with djinn regularly seen? (7)

20 Ornamentation, ceremony and ponderous pronouncement(3-3)

23 Vulgar moment (5)

Solution No. 3305

Solution No. 3305

