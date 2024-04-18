The Sunday Crossword No. 3303

April 18, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Across

1 Polar animal’s stomach? (4)

3 Performing culinary operation on –foolishly – rock pigeon (10)

9 In conversation, much time shared by you and me (4)

10 Eggs and lice covering rancid president’s workplace (4,6)

11 Cheers that man, earlier sad, starting to brood (4,3,5)

15 Sluggishness, batting: time to win it back? (7)

16 Dog’s cross: that is, a little labradoodle (7)

17 Unbroken, like a Manx cat? (7)

19 Colloquially, largest; most like the ocean? (7)

20 Some sets of twins resemble each other(7,5)

23 Trade ideas, wild wishes (10)

24 Illegally assist a venture (4)

25 Flights that may lead to landings? (10)

26 Step back, seeing Afghans, Abyssinians, etc? (4)

Down

1 Dilapidated sideboards getting batterings (10)

2 So, hardware flying around? (10)

4 Region including villas in exclusive resort areas, primarily? (7)

5 Blearily recalls wine in large amounts (7)

6 Ministry of Defence to get ‘nonclerical’ if Foreign Office to retire bureaucrats (11)

7 Everyman is to receive visitor, finally: one bearing large showy flowers (4)

8 Celt’s outburst can be heard (4)

12 Champion with spine, usually? (5-6)

13 Note, twice: establishment for racehorses where multiplication is demanded (5,5)

14 Hot drinks or dry Rieslings? (4,6)

18 I will be found in Balkan state: bold to move to find unwelcoming place (7)

19 Well-earnt rest, leisurely accepting support(7)

21 Poems praising systems of regulation not started (4)

22 Accept only part of repurchase agreement, being in the Black? (4)