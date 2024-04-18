The Sunday Crossword No. 3303

Across
1 Polar animal’s stomach? (4)
3 Performing culinary operation on –foolishly – rock pigeon (10)
9 In conversation, much time shared by you and me (4)
10 Eggs and lice covering rancid president’s workplace (4,6)
11 Cheers that man, earlier sad, starting to brood (4,3,5)
15 Sluggishness, batting: time to win it back? (7)
16 Dog’s cross: that is, a little labradoodle (7)
17 Unbroken, like a Manx cat? (7)
19 Colloquially, largest; most like the ocean? (7)
20 Some sets of twins resemble each other(7,5)
23 Trade ideas, wild wishes (10)
24 Illegally assist a venture (4)
25 Flights that may lead to landings? (10)
26 Step back, seeing Afghans, Abyssinians, etc? (4)
Down
1 Dilapidated sideboards getting batterings (10)
2 So, hardware flying around? (10)
4 Region including villas in exclusive resort areas, primarily? (7)
5 Blearily recalls wine in large amounts (7)
6 Ministry of Defence to get ‘nonclerical’ if Foreign Office to retire bureaucrats (11)
7 Everyman is to receive visitor, finally: one bearing large showy flowers (4)
8 Celt’s outburst can be heard (4)
12 Champion with spine, usually? (5-6)
13 Note, twice: establishment for racehorses where multiplication is demanded (5,5)
14 Hot drinks or dry Rieslings? (4,6)
18 I will be found in Balkan state: bold to move to find unwelcoming place (7)
19 Well-earnt rest, leisurely accepting support(7)
21 Poems praising systems of regulation not started (4)
22 Accept only part of repurchase agreement, being in the Black? (4)