The Sunday Crossword No. 3302

April 12, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Across

1 Supports – or declines t ointervene? (6,2)

5 Gives a place to grad – MI Tspellbound (to some extent) (6)

9 ‘Relaxing’? Terrifying! (8)

10 Weighty and large stones (6)

11 African shivering with cold; time :10.35? (7,8)

13 What’s found in first-aid kit? In part, swab and a gel (7)

14 I and others are ... or used to b e...? (4)

18 Reportedly deserves coffee in larg equantities, here (4)

19 Meal prepared with headless fish for Abraham’s son (7)

23 Patient type is fast at work, case bringing professional pride (3,12)

24 Peninsula? Wrong answer (6)

25 ‘Plaiting twists’: some youngsters talk this way (3,5)

26 Star is earnest, did you say? (6)

27 Without changes, Benedict’s regularly failing, in my view (2,1,3,2)

Down

1 Break away from some predecessors, being revolutionary (6)

2 One coin per person (6)

3 Sam and Everyman cover up problems (8)

4 Report by young fellow: is he perhaps from S. Asia? (11)

6 What the Coen Brothers do is straightforward (6)

7 Accounts consisting of utterances (8)

8 Unwisely realigns with US author (8)

12 Urchins having sport, largely, in itinerant funfairs (11)

15 Lays open the topics (8)

16 Somewhat nastier, overprivileging bluer blood in élitist reactions, primarily? (8)

17 Removes crusted matter from stinking sled case (8)

20 Golden Gate – first, cake! (6)

21 Circus venue’s not quiet: audience finally seeing ‘Piggy’ (3,3)

22 Allow granny to hang loose? (6)

Solution No. 3301

Solution No. 3301

