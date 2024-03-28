GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday Crossword No. 3300

March 28, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Across

1 Stuttering, so we mangled these? (6,8)

8 Footwear from scaly reptile (4)

9 The Spanish tucked into chocolate snack before tango with songwriter(6,4)

10 Sixth to recognise fool’s gold, somewhere in the Bahamas (6)

11 Malicious, up itself play (8)

12 Theatrical farce no one gets rid of (though second character cut) (6,3)

14 In announcement, name location on the web (4)

15 Fry – and damage (4)

16 Humiliated Head of Communications was anxious (9)

20 Advise against ructions (in part) (8)

21 Some out-drank a rake in Turkish city (6)

23 Playwright’s retrospective to depict old, cold Spanish kingdom (4,6)

24 A wading bird in a bar (4)

25 Cut-off trousers and vest are, surprisingly, items of great value (8,6)

Down

1 What’s travelled quickly, leading to stir? (7)

2 Thieves in prisons (5)

3 Marks given to Mötley Crüe? (7)

4 Equipment swap? Quite the reverse! (5,2,3,5)

5 Everyman increasingly intoxicated, overheard in warmer part of Europe (6)

6 Bill reduced slightly, Morse’s colleague (Geordie) wanting cheapest plonk (5,4)

7 Find new direction for overture, not very flowing (2-5)

13 Still, I can dance a little (9)

15 Honesty also seen in court? Not quite (7)

17 Smear last bit of oil into power tool (7)

18 Secretly listens in on (bugs) (7)

19 Both sides of Atlantic flipping over party puzzle (6)

22 Kinaesthetically immaculate Russians’ orchestrated variations, primarily? (5)

Solution no. 3299

