The Sunday Crossword No.3272

September 14, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

A word in the entry for 20 across no longer appears in the clue

Across

1 VIPs often see these fancy shallots? (10)

6 Thane would be sane but for this? (4)

9 Recklessly medicate us and impart inaccurate information (10)

10 Fell in dock (4)

11 Team with hard edge played and succeeded (4,3,5)

15 How Cockney refers to himself and wife (snake) (7)

16 Assorted underwater explorers with energy (7)

17 Philosopher to whisper softly but audibly (7)

19 Survey’s proceeding (7)

20 Familiar characteristics in hosiery business that’s not grand (5-2-5)

23 Its bill is slender, primarily! (4)

24 Foreign national, first to attend university in retirement, to sail through non-technical studies (10)

25 Flabbergast, being contrary and deranged (4)

26 Corrupt senior, time after time, to the end of time (10)

Down

1 Out of order, Ray’s followers achieving renown (4)

2 An extra note before end of course’s recess (4)

3 Austrian composer, religious type, called out in children’s game (4-3-4)

4 Dubious relative’s a Republican (7)

5 Moaned, attacked with teeth – and again, removing heart(7)

7 Worshipful words at wedding: our last, regrettably (10)

8 Bashed on a cut(10)

12 Slyly evading Kate’s compromise (4,3,4)

13 Thought permission renewed (10)

14 Musician offering some sambas soon is tantalising (10)

18 Uninterested in lauding bananas (7)

19 Concerning coupling is all about conflict where one needs to step up (7)

21 Everyman tucked into starters of diced venison, a demanding type (4)

22 Concertina piece? Not now (4)