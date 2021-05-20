Entertainment

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother dies at the age of 52

Singer Arijit Singh  

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata, authorities at the medical facility said.

Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

