Shah Rukh Khan has taught Dua Lipa some new dance steps

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is in Mumbai to perform at the One Plus Music Festival, and she’s gotten some tips on how to take the stage from none other than King Khan himself!

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture with the New Rules singer, captioning it, “Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage.”

Known for her songs like IDGAF and Be The One, Dua Lipa landed in India only today, whereas Katy Perry came a few days ago to promote the festival, as well as party with Bollywood celebrities at a party hosted by Karan Johar. Both the pop stars will perform at the D.Y. Patil Stadium today.